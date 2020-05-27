FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Crews will be out for the next day fixing power lines that came falling down in a Fairfield neighborhood when they were clipped by a truck.

The incident happened Wednesday morning along Dove Avenue. A Fairfield Fire Department spokesperson says a flatbed truck was carrying a portable building when the AC unit on top got caught on some overhead power lines.

PG&E crews are now at the scene fixing the lines and power poles that came down.

Dover Avenue between Meadowlark Drive and E. Tabor Avenue is closed. Fairfield police say the closure is expected to last until Thursday.

Authorities urge people to use this incident as a reminder to never touch or even approach a fallen power line.