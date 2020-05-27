SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — El Dorado County rescinded its nonessential travel ban to South Lake Tahoe Wednesday, but tourists are still discouraged from visiting the area.

The statewide public health order still bans nonessential travel.

“I cannot emphasize this enough: people should not come to Lake Tahoe unless they have an essential purpose for doing so,” El Dorado County Public Health Officer Dr. Nancy Williams said.

Dr. Williams said traveling outside of one’s community is still a major factor in the spread of coronavirus. She originally issued the local travel ban on April 3 in an effort to protect the Lake Tahoe community, which did not have the capacity to handle a surge of the virus.

By rescinding the local order, the $1,000 fine for violating the travel ban has also been eliminated.