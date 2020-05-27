



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — To help process the millions of unemployment claims made during the coronavirus pandemic, the Employment Development Department is hiring 1,800 new staff over the next several weeks.

In a press release, the department said they are hiring full-time and hourly staff to “bolster the delivery of critical Unemployment Insurance (UI) services to workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

These new employees will be trained to work in the call centers, process UI claims, and analyze documents to make wage determinations for benefits. The department is encouraging bilingual applicants that speak Spanish, Cantonese, Vietnamese, and Mandarin to apply.

Since the pandemic began, the EDD has processed more than 5.1 million claims and paid more than $16.1 billion in benefits.

The available positions include:

Employment Program Representative – requires college education and public contact experience to process claims and assist customers, including over the phone and off-phone work.

Office Technician requires clerical skills to assist customers over the phone.

Financial services classifications including Tax Auditor and Accountant 1 Specialist, Accounting Technician, and Accounting Officer positions requiring professional accounting coursework along with up to three years of accounting/auditing experience. These positions are in Sacramento.

You can find more jobs at http://www.CalCareers.ca.gov