SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Arden Fair Mall will be reopening for in-person shopping on Friday, officials say.

The mall joins other malls in the region who have also started reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last Friday, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend holiday, the Roseville Galleria reopened to in-mall shopping.

On Wednesday, the Weberstown Mall in Stockton and Solano Town Center in Fairfield also reopened.

While the malls have been reopened, shoppers shouldn’t expect business as usual. Guests are being encouraged to wear face masks, while measures to ensure social distancing in community area will be in place.

Arden Fair has been closed to in-mall shopping since March, but has been open for curbside pickup for the past few weeks.

Arden Fair’s hours are being modified to 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12-6 p.m. on Sundays for the time being.