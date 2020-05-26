VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A wanted domestic violence and sexual assault suspect has been arrested after standoff with police in Vacaville overnight Tuesday.

Vacaville police say they were alerted just before midnight about the wanted suspect being in the city. The man, 42-year-old Lamont resident Rigo Hector Reynoso, was wanted out of Susuin City, but also had outstanding warrants from Tulare and Kern counties.

Reynoso allegedly barricaded himself in a motel on Allison Court in Vacaville with the woman he’s suspected of assaulting earlier.

Negotiators soon arrived at the scene and, a few hours later, Reynoso peacefully surrendered.

Reynoso is now facing those earlier charges as well as more in Vacaville due to the incident at the motel.

The area of Allison Court has since been reopened to traffic.