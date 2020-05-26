STOCKTON (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a large fire in Stockton on Tuesday morning.
The scene is along the 1400 block of Waterloo Road.
Plastic tomato crates burning in Stockton off East Minor and Fremont. Crews putting heavy attack from ladders extended above fire! @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @GDSTracyKetchum @GoodDayTraffic @allyaredas @JohnDabkovich pic.twitter.com/KPsoVtB0V0
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) May 26, 2020
Stockton Fire says the fire was first reported just after 5 a.m. About 1,000 tomato crates have caught fire, firefighters say.
Crews are now working on protecting structures in the area.
Exactly what started the fire is unclear at this point.