STOCKTON (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a large fire in Stockton on Tuesday morning.

The scene is along the 1400 block of Waterloo Road.

Stockton Fire says the fire was first reported just after 5 a.m. About 1,000 tomato crates have caught fire, firefighters say.

Crews are now working on protecting structures in the area.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear at this point.