PATTERSON (CBS13) — A family was forced to evacuate after a three-alarm fire at a Patterson home early Tuesday morning.

The scene was along South Hartley Street and Chesterfield Drive.

Firefighters arrived and found heavy flames coming from the home. Several agencies responded to help, including West Stanislaus Fire, Cal Fire, Newman Firefighters, Turlock Firefighters and the Stanislaus FIU.

Crews believe the fire started in a shed behind the house, but exactly what sparked the flames is unclear at this point.

No one was hurt in the incident, firefighters say.