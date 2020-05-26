



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — For the first time in a long time, the mercury is rising from Sacramento to Stockton to Modesto and everywhere in between.

“It’s temperature h-e-l-l right now, double hockey sticks,” Christian Devine said.

“I’m not going to lie to you, it’s super-hot,” Paloma Torres-Sallas said.

Doctor Eric Ellis with Lincoln Urgent Care said the first heat wave of year is especially hard as your body tries to acclimate.

“People will have fatigue. That’s the biggest one. People will feel completely wiped out after just being out in the sun. People don’t realize just how much it drains you,” Ellis said. “We worry about dehydration. People will start having strain on their kidneys, lower potassium, or you may have lower electrolyte imbalances and that can sometimes can lead to other heart issues, or kidney issues and can certainly cause problems later on.”

And the pandemic is having a role people’s ability to go to traditional places you would go to cool off like public pools or movie theaters. It’s nearly impossible for some to escape the heat.

“I’d definitely say there’s been an uptick in people just definitely wanting to cool down. This heat wave feels like it came out of nowhere,” Reid Kristiansen, Assistant Manager at Old Soul Coffee, said.

Some turned to a cold cup of joe at Old Soul Coffee that comes with a side of air conditioning.

“A lot of people asking ‘hey can we hang out inside for a bit, cool down?’” Kristiansen said.

Others kept cool at the Roseville Galleria and other places.

“We are trying to find different ways to cool off. Get out of town, or just find ways to get to some water. Anywhere we can go!” Joslyn Inderbitzen, who visited the Roseville mall, said.

The temperature’s rising. The pandemic is ongoing. All people say they can do is take it in stride.

“It just reminds me oh it’s a Sacramento summer. Right on cue!” Devine said.

CBS13 is also learning from the doctor from Lincoln Urgent Care it’s varies how long it can take someone to acclimate to the heat wave.