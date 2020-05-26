SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Discovery Park has been closed until further notice as search efforts continue for a missing 5-year-old boy last seen on Memorial Day.

Daylight means a boat is back in the water Tuesday morning searching for Ziyon Butler. Sacramento police have taken over this investigation.

Investigators say Butler was last seen near the beach at Discovery Park with family around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Search boat about to go in the water at Discovery Park in search for Ziyon Jamar Butler who went missing last night. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/zHcTQD6nW6 — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) May 26, 2020

Family now says a fight broke out right next to them, which added to the chaos when Butler disappeared.

The park was cleared and closed as crews searched the beach. On Tuesday, officials announced that Discovery Park was closed until further notice.

Police are also searching the park and the nearby neighborhood with K9s. An air unit looked for the boy from above.

Butler was last seen wearing rainbow shorts, no shirt and water socks.

Anyone who sees him or who has any other information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.