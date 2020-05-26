



A man was arrested for allegedly leading deputies on a chase that started in Auburn and went to Foresthill, then forcing his way into someone else’s car.

Just after midnight early Monday morning, Placer County Sheriff’s deputies in Auburn tried to pull over a vehicle that has suspended and expired vehicle registration. The driver, 34-year old Kevin Grunebach of Novato, allegedly sped through the city of Auburn, running red lights and crossing over double yellow lines, deputies said Monday in a statement. The pursuit ended in Foresthill where a spike strip was used to

finally bring the vehicle to a stop.

Grunebach was arrested and charged with felony evading. Several hours later, he was released from jail under the emergency bail schedule. Deputies say he walked across the street and confronted someone sitting in their vehicle. Grunebach forced open the passenger door and got into the occupied vehicle, frightening the driver.

Grunebach was once again arrested and booked into jail on charges of vehicle tampering and resisting arrest. He was released again several hours later due to the emergency bail schedule.