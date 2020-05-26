



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A child whose body was found in the American River Tuesday morning after a lengthy search was seen on video Monday night — possibly a short time before he was reported missing.

The family confirmed to CBS13 the body of Ziyon Butler, 5, was pulled from the river Tuesday by search crews near the spot where his family had been picnicking the day before. Authorities say that around 6:30 p.m. Monday, family members reported that Ziyon was missing. That announcement subsequently led authorities to empty the park as rangers and deputies searched for the boy.

During the CBS13 News on Monday evening, reporter Velena Jones and her photographer were at the park covering the large Memorial day turnout, when the camera caught a glimpse of Ziyon.

The coroner’s office has not confirmed the identity of the body.