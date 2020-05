Alan's Last DayAlan says, 'see you later' and thank you from his home with his wife and daughter.

Sabrina's New PetSabrina is introducing her new pet!

Spring AllergiesNatural Health Expert, Bryce Wylde wants to teach viewers that there are natural remedies besides harsh medications. Antihistamines often have many side effects, eye drops sting, and pills can give you "medicine head." Bryce will show off a number of visuals from his home studio and talk about the many things you can do to cut your exposure to allergens and even tame the body's allergic responses.

Paper AirplanesParents are looking for even more ideas to keep their kids occupied and model aviation just may be the perfect answer. The Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) has put together several quick projects using materials folks probably already have at home, including how to build model planes, balloon rockets, kites and more. These activities are fun for all ages, educational and most importantly social distance safe. Ashley is talking to an expert and learning how to make some cool planes and rockets.

Quarantine Thank YouKate (age 10) and Maggie (age 8) have created a special stop-motion video with their Legos to say "thank you" to the essential workers of COVID-19.

