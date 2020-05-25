



A 5-year-old has been reported lost on the beach in Discovery Park.

Ziyon Butler was reported missing between 6-7 p.m.

Butler, who reportedly didn’t go in the water, was last seen sitting on a picnic blanket under the bridge with his family.

Everyone was cleared out of the park as police walked the beach and an air unit looked for Butler from above.

Police will search the park and the nearby neighborhood with K-9s.

Butler is described as a Black male wearing multi-colored shorts and no shirt.

Over 1,000 people flocked to the beach Monday as temperatures hit triple digits.