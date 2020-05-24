SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California Highway Patrol said a suspected drunk driver was arrested and released after crashing in front of the agency’s South Sacramento office early Sunday.

Joannie Marie Sanchez, 26, of Sacramento, was identified as the driver who authorities said struck the curb, two concrete spotlight housings and two signs while driving with a suspended license.

The crash happened just before 1:15 a.m.

The agency said Sanchez stated she left the Oasis Hotel next door to the South Sacramento Office and struck the curb after she yawned while driving.

CHP said the officer who contacted Sanchez after the crash noticed the smell of alcohol coming from her person and breath. A blood test confirmed Sanchez was driving under the influence, CHP said.

No injuries were reported.

Sanchez was cited and then released due to Sacramento County recommendations regarding limited jail populations during the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said.