STOCKTON (CBS13) – Carolyn Bryant is a great grandmother with a broken heart.

The Stockton Police Department said Bryant’s 7-year-old granddaughter, Billie Williams, was found dead inside her home on Saturday.

“She was robbed of her life. She was robbed of her innocence,” Bryant said. “I can’t find words. The only thing I can find is pain right now.”

It’s never easy to say goodbye but saying goodbye to a little girl who’s just 7 years old is even harder.

“She’s a loving and caring little kid, and she definitely didn’t deserve this,” DeAnthony Williams, Billie Williams’ family member, said.

Those who cared for and loved little Billie Williams came together knowing their sweet girl is gone. Officers arrested her father, Billey Williams, who was initially accused of homicide and assault of a child resulting in death.

“I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t know how to stomach it. I know my cousin and I know his wife as well it just don’t sound right,” Williams said.

The San Joaquin County Jail records show Williams’ charges were updated to torture, willful cruelty to a child with possible injury or death and battery on a person. He is being held without bail.

These accusations are something that his family has a hard time believing.

“I don’t think nobody would deliberately do something like this,” Williams said.

“This is very much a shock because he grew up and never been in trouble. Just an innocent, humble young man,” Bryant said.

It’s a family that is heartbroken hoping that they’ll find out what happened to the girl with a beaming smile as they healed together by candlelight.

“Just peace and comfort for the family right now. You know we pray to God that he gets us through this. This is a horrific thing to get through,” Bryant said.

The Stockton Police Department also told CBS13, even though official autopsy results aren’t available at the time this article was written, there were signs of abuse to the young girl.

Also, the other five children inside the home were taken into CPS protective custody on Saturday, according to police.