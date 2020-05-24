AUBURN (CBS13) – The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a porch pirate who stole a laptop from an Auburn home on Saturday.

Authorities said the suspect was captured on the residence’s Nest camera taking the package and leaving in a white SUV in the 12000 block of Erin Drive.

The package taken by the suspect housed an Acer Chromebook, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.