STOCKTON (CBS13) – Seven exotic birds, including one parrot and six cockatiels, were stolen from a residence’s outdoor birdcage, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the birds were taken sometime between 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. on Sunday.

It is unknown how many suspects were involved, but officials said that those responsible broke into a secured outdoor cage at the home located in the 900 block of Coolidge Avenue.

stockton stolen birds (credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff)

stockton stolen birds 2 (credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff)

stockton stolen birds 3 (credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff)

The sheriff’s office said the family is distraught over the loss of the birds, their longtime pets.

The parrot was described as a mature, 7-year-old green, red and yellow bird. Of the six cockatiels, two are all white and four are white, grey and yellow with orange spots near their eyes, authorities said.

Anyone with information relevant to the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.