SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – As phase 2 of the coronavirus reopenings allowed hundreds of Sacramento County restaurants to open back up for dine-in services, some are choosing to play the waiting game.

Restaurant owners and customers are happy to be cashing in, even if some are moving slowly during this reemerging dine-in process.

“Every decision you make could be life or death. It’s survival,” said Vic Zucco, owner of Petali’s in Rancho Cordova.

Petali’s is an Italian restaurant where Zucco said he likes to do things to perfection. So while the county has given all restaurants the green light to offer dine-in services, Zucco said he wants to wait and do it right before he lets customers dine inside again.

“We’re going to-go food only and open some patio tables about Monday or Tuesday next week,” he said.

The decision that some restaurants about 20 minutes down the road made was a little different.

Midtown Sacramento embraced phase 2 of the governor’s reopening plans by supporting local businesses and allowing some restaurants to take over the streets.

“We took for granted all of these amazing times we’ve had over the last few years,” Bobby Zoppi, of Sacramento, said.

Restaurant owners said they couldn’t wait to get those dine-in reservations and tables full inside, and also the overflow out on the sidewalk, to help with social distancing.

“We’ve had to change the entire floor plan,” said Nathan Mundling, with Iron Horse Tavern.

Zucco said he’ll also expand his pick-up business by offering special discounts.

“My regulars have made it a point to keep coming here and if it wasn’t for them, I would already be closed,” he said.