SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California Department of Motor Vehicles has issued another extension for expiring driver’s licenses and permits lasting well through the summer.

The new extensions are applied automatically to non-commercial licenses and make expiring licenses for anyone 69 and under valid through the end of July. For those 70 and older, licenses that expire in June or July will automatically receive a 120-day extension.

A previous 120-day extension was announced by the agency for licenses expiring in March, April and May. For those that expired within that initial extension, the DMV said those licenses will still be valid through July, also.

For driver license permits expiring in July or August, those will be extended six months or to a date exactly 24 months from when the driver applied, whichever date comes first, the DMV said.

To align with federal guidance, any commercial licenses expiring between March and June will stay valid through June, the agency said.

The DMV said the move is to allow Californians to avoid or delay field office visits during the ongoing pandemic.