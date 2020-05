Court's Tunes: Summer Time SongsCourtney challenges the Good Day crew to another round of Court's Tunes.

25 minutes ago

Edio VineyardsThe Delfino Family, perhaps best known for their mouth-watering bake shop, has been growing grapes for decades and their own winery, Edio Vineyards, is now open. Named after the family's patriarch, the winery is now open, and Chardonnay and Pinot Noir is ready to be poured. Ashley is there with more!

27 minutes ago

Virtual Cocktail BarAre you an out-of-work bartender looking to make some extra cash? Here's your chance to share your craft cocktail recipes while getting paid. Today, we're chatting with the brand ambassador for Redemption Whiskey about their virtual cocktail bar! Redemption is paying bartenders $350 for virtual shifts.

32 minutes ago

Seniors in the Ocho, 5/22/2020, Pt. 2We know graduations are being cancelled all around the country, so we want to make sure your Seniors (high school or college) get a special shout-out on Good Day! Send your pictures in to Goodday@kmaxtv.com, with the subject line “Seniors in the Ocho”.

54 minutes ago

Will C. Wood Comedy ShowWill C. Wood High School in Vacaville's advanced theatre program is putting on a virtual spring comedy called "10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine.” Dina is talking to them via Zoom with more!

1 hour ago