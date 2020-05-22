ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — The Roseville Galleria mall reopened on Friday morning – welcoming back customers for the first time in two months since the state started shutting down over the coronavirus.

But your next shopping spree is going to look a little bit different.

The mall will be limiting the number of customers allowed inside, and hours will be modified from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The parking lot is packed at the Galleria in Roseville. Shoppers say only a few stores are open and not everyone is practicing social distancing inside @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/4EeD5LYdTf — Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) May 22, 2020

Employees with a fever or cold and flu-like symptoms are also being required to stay home.

The mall is also ramping up their disinfecting efforts in common areas like restrooms, dining and play areas. They will also be providing sanitizer stations in those areas.

Social distancing reminders and CDC safety precautions will be posted throughout the mall.

While the Roseville Galleria is opening in time for Memorial Day Weekend, the Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento is still only offering curbside pickup. Arden Fair officials say they are waiting for Sacramento County to release its modified version of the stay-at-home order.