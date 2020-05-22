SAUSALITO (CBS13) – A sea lion that was rescued from the highway near Lathrop earlier this week has been released back into the ocean after spending four days in rehab in Sausalito, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook.

The sea lion named Gilligan spent four days in the care of the Marine Mammal Center’s Sausalito hospital after being rescued from a stretch of Interstates 5 and 205 on Sunday.

Officials said Gilligan was released back into the ocean at Rodeo Beach in the Marin Headlands on Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said doctors believed Gilligan got lost near Lathrop after making a wrong turn in the Delta while following a potential food source.

The mammal center advises anyone who may come across another Gilligan to keep a safe distance and call their hotline at 415-289-SEAL (7325).