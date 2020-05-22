Mad Science

website: sacramento.madscience.org

Facebook: Mad Science (Sacramento Valley)

Instagram: @madsciencesac

Twitter: @MadSciSac

YouTube: Mad Science of Sacramento Valley

Bacchus House Wine Bar & Bistro

1004 E Bidwell St. b200

Folsom

(916) 984-7500

https://bacchushousebistro.com

BuzzDrop

1. Text Steve at 916-947-7464

2. Instagram | buzz_drop

3. Facebook | BuzzDrops

Buzzardball Youth Basketball

1. website | buzzardballhoops.net

2. Instagram | scbuzzard

3. Facebook | Buzzardball

Buzzardball DJ Entertainment + Auctioneering

1. website | buzzardballdj.com

Instagram and Facebook – same as above

BLOCK PARTIES

Very simple | 1 hour = $100 | 2 hours = $200

Birthdays * Anniversaries * Graduations * Neighbors

Marathon Training Academy

16,706 runners from 45 countries have signed up for The “Social Distancing” Run

MarathonTrainingAcademy.com

R Cubed Lifestyle

Shop us…. http://www.rcubedlifestyle.com

Instagram @rcubedlifestyle

Facebook R Cubed Lifestyle

Redemption Whiskey Virtual Cocktail Bar

Learn more via Instagram: @redemptionwhiskey

To submit an entry: info@redemptionwhiskey.com

https://www.redemptionwhiskey.com/

Redemption will feature the bartender and cocktail recipe on its social media pages. The program will run over the next 15 weeks, with plans to hire about 30 bartenders.

Wine & Food Pairings

Thursdays to Mondays 11 am – 5 pm by reservation only

Reservations for Tasting Meal: Email hello@delfinofarms.com

Website: DelfinoFarms.com

Public phone number: 530-622-0184

Instagram @delfinofarms

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/delfinofarms

TAHOE BLUE VODKA

Tweets by TahoeBlueVodka

https://www.instagram.com/tahoebluevodka/

The Prickly Pear

https://thepricklypear.com/

Sugarcoated Cupcakes

Website:

https://sugarcoatedcupcakes.com

https://www.facebook.com/618477608609420

https://www.instagram.com/SugarCoated_Cupcakes