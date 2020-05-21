



STOCKTON (CBS13) — A new study has found that Stockton is the US city most stressed by the coronavirus pandemic, if tweets are any indication.

The study was done by UK-based health service provider Babylon Health and took a look at 2.5 million tweets up to May 20. Researchers sought out words like “self-isolation,” “corona” and “social distancing,” then used an analysis called “TensiStrength” to rate the stress level.

Looking at tweets with this analysis, researchers were able to measure stress, anxiety, frustration, anger and negative emotions.

Not only did Stockton rank poorly in the analysis with a 43.7 percent rating, Babylon Health says the Port City was the most stressed city in the US by COVID-19. Stockton was three full percentage points higher than the next most-stressed city in the country, Plano, Texas.

Download the all-new CBS Sacramento news app.

In terms of California cities, Sacramento ranked in the top five of most stressed cities within the state with a 38 percent of stressed tweets score.

The TensiStrength analysis was developed by researchers at Wolverhampton University in the UK.

As of Wednesday, San Joaquin County public health reported a total of 383 cases of coronavirus in Stockton.