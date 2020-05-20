Bel Air
7315 Murieta Drive
Rancho Murieta
http://www.raleys.com
MJ’s Project
http://www.mjsproject.org
(530) 712-0665
Devine Gelateria & Cafe
1221 19th Street
Sacramento
916.446.0600
https://devine-gelateria-cafe.myshopify.com/
http://devinegelateria.com/
Bogle Vineyards
37783 Co Rd 144, Clarksburg, CA 95612
Facebook and Instagram: @BogleVineyards
CLARA Performing Arts Summer Camp
2020 Summer Registration is now open!
Session 1: June 15-26, 2020
Session 2: July 13-24, 2020
Website: claramidtown.org/camp
Session 1: June 15-26
Session 2: July 13-24
Monday-Friday 9:00am-4:00pm
Cost: $295* Full and partial scholarships available
Social handle: @claramidtown
No experience necessary, but space is limited!
Only 50 students accepted per session.
Tuition: $295*/Session
*Scholarships available: See our scholarship application HERE
Students: Ages 10 – 18 years old, open to all school districts
Tech Requirements: computer, tablet or phone and internet connection
Camp Schedule: 9am – 5pm Monday – Friday
Jim LaValle
Website: http://www.probiotics.com and https://www.jimlavalle.com/
Twitter: @JimLaValle
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Jim-LaValle/169566756447190
SYSCO FAMILY MEAL KITS
shopsacramento.sysco.com
Drake’s: The Barn
(985 Riverfront St, West Sacramento, CA 95691)
WEBSITE/SOCIAL MEDIA: https://drinkdrakes.com/places/the-barn/
Instagram: @drakesthebarn
Shannon Decker
Celebrity Trainer/Fitness Model
https://shannonshape.com/
The Backyard
7238 Murieta Drive Ste A-1
Currently offering take out 12pm to 7pm daily
916-352-7620
Thebackyardrm@gmail.com
Che Buono Trattoria Pizzeria
9555 Folsom Blvd, Suite A
Sacramento, CA 95827
@chebuonofood
Visit https://calbikeplate.com/
for your “Bike For A Healthy California” license plate