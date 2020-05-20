ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Roseville police are asking for help to identify two people who damaged a convenience store early Monday morning.

In a Facebook post, Roseville police said the vandals caused damage in excess of $7,000 to the store at Cirby Way and Sunrise Boulevard.

The two — a male and a female — can be seen on surveillance video smashing windows with what appears to be a hammer and a bottle.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Roseville Crime Stoppers at 916-783-STOP or email Officer VanDerWende at SVanDerWende@roseville.ca.us.