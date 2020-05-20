WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A truck carrying appliances burst into flames along Highway 50 early Wednesday morning and officers say the driver is nowhere to be found.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. near the Jefferson Boulevard off-ramp.

California Highway Patrol says it appears the fire started in the cab of the truck.

Officers are now trying to find the driver, who bolted from the scene.

The eastbound Jefferson Boulevard off-ramp from Highway 50 was closed for a time due to the incident, but it has since reopened.