Question of the DayTina wants to know, what is something that took you awhile to learn?

Teach in Time for Revolutionary Minds"Teach-In Time for Revolutionary Minds," was designed in direct response to school closures due to COVID-19. This program is not only Black-centered but culturally responsive to address the needs of all students while bridging racial divides. Sabrina Silva is catching up with the founder, Sonia Lewis about how they are working to tackle the importance of representation and education for fragile populations who have been failed by institutions.

Cap and Gown DistributionPhotographer Dave Grasoff is in West Sacramento at River City High School, where they are making it their mission to help the graduating class of 2020 feel special, even without an official ceremony!

Open For Biz: Journey to the DumplingJourney to the Dumpling, now open 7 days a week for take out in Elk Grove! Lori Wallace is taking a field trip to check out the menu!

Golden Hills School Making PPEA local couple is teaming up with their kids school to help make PPE for healthcare workers using a 3D printer! Julissa is live with them to learn more on their mission to make a difference in their community!

