SONORA (CBS13) — A man suspected of setting fire to a dumpster at a Sonora shopping center has been arrested and is facing charges of committing arson during a state of emergency.

The incident happened Monday afternoon at the Cross Roads Shopping Center.

Sonora police say officers responded after being alerted by Cal Fire about a dumpster that had caught fire at the shopping center. Firefighters were able to relay a description of the suspect to officers and the man was quickly caught as he was trying to leave.

Firefighters managed to stop the fire, which happened behind the Regal Cinemas building at the center, before anything else could be damaged.

Officers believe 39-year-old Tyler B. Schuster is responsible for starting the fire. Exactly why he allegedly started the fire is unclear, but he has been arrested and is now facing arson charges.

Police note that Schuster is facing an added charge of committing arson during a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.