



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As Sacramento County prepares to reopen, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Inside Sacramento are working to help bring people back to small businesses.

In the rose garden at McKinley Park Tuesday, Steinberg touted the importance of buying local. But it hasn’t been a bed of roses for local businesses amid the COVID-19 crisis.

East Sac Hardware owner Shari Johnston used the tools she had to stay open after thousands of businesses closed their doors during the stay-at-home order.

“We have been working really hard to support our community by delivering to the elderly and supporting local restaurants by paying for meals for our employees,” said Johnston.

It has been a struggle to survive for many businesses that could not operate safely and were forced to close. Getting back up and running will also be difficult.

That’s why Inside Sacramento’s Cecily Hastings partnered with the city to launch the 100% Local Pledge Campaign.

“I thought it really important to remind citizens in our community the importance of doing business with their neighbors,” said Hastings.

The campaign encourages residents to support local businesses and provides marketing materials and promotional strategies to reach those customers. The initiative will be funded by sales of these signs, sponsorships, and an effort by SAFE Credit Union.

“We are offering five percent cash back on all purchases at grocery stores, restaurants, and food delivery services through the month of May and June for our members who have our Safe Cash Rewards credit card,” said SAFE Credit Union president Dave Roughton.

They are investing in the future trying to recovering what has been lost. Thirty-three percent of the city budget comes from sales tax revenue. And the only way to rebuild that is by rebuilding the economy one local business at a time.

“We are a great resource for knowledge and service and Amazon cannot give-you service and knowledge,” said Johnston.