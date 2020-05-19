



GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — As some casinos set a reopening date for June, one has been up and going since Monday.

The Towers Casino in Grass Valley announced they are open for card games, despite the state order not to. But on Tuesday night, employees told CBS13 they had been told to shut down by order of the governor.

It’s unclear how this will be enforced. CBS13 reached out to the Nevada County Health Department about enforcement of the health order but did not hear back before our deadline Tuesday night.

There’s a huge focus on sanitization at the casino. A sign to “wash before you play” is on the front door and masks are required for everyone. About a dozen photos posted on their Facebook page show people playing cards with masks and gloves on, but not much room for social distancing.

Some people in Grass Valley said it’s exciting to see the place open up.

“I’d feel safe going anywhere and if I don’t I’d wear a mask and gloves,” said Kindra Nelson.

According to the Towers Casino website, employees are following strict rules including sanitizing chips after they are cashed in, sanitizing cup holders after every use, and wiping down the table railings after each person.

The early reopening is sparking interest from other businesses in the community.

“Well, I think ‘why am I not open but they are?’ And good for them because I think it’s time that we do it,” said Bob Thompson, who owns the Cork 49 wine bar.

Thompson is preparing to reopen his wine bar while following every single guideline the county is asking for.

“It’s a little difficult to follow everything that they want. But we’re trying, we want to open these gates,” he said.

Nevada County has received approval from the state to move faster through phase 2. This gives a green light to malls, child care facilities and restaurants for dine-in as long as safety precautions can be met. But not casinos.

But as bottom lines get closer, businesses are getting antsy.

“If I don’t open and make money, I’m a week away, two weeks away from closing forever and we don’t want that. Not in this county, not in this town,” Thompson said.