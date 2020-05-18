



YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A man arrested in connection to the theft of a U-Haul truck in Sutter County has been released from custody due to the order setting bail for most minor crimes at $0 over coronavirus concerns.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office says, late Sunday morning, deputies found a U-Haul along the 1400 block of Bridge Street that had been reported stolen a few days ago.

Detectives were able to identify one suspect, 29-year-old David Mundinger, and arrested him soon after.

However, the sheriff’s department says that the Judicial Council of California’s order making bail $0 for most misdemeanor and lower-level felonies forced them to release Mundinger from custody.

Mundinger is still facing charges of possession of the stolen truck, possession of stolen property and other drug-related offenses. A court date could not be found.