



GALT (CBS13) — A woman was arrested in Galt after she was allegedly found at a vacant home breaking glass.

The arrest happened Saturday evening. Galt police say they responded to a vacant home near El and Oak avenues to investigate a report of a woman seen entering the place.

Download the all-new CBS Sacramento news app.

At the scene, officers soon heard a woman yelling profanities. They also heard the sound of glass breaking.

Searching the home, officers found the woman breaking several glass doors to the home.

The woman – identified as 24-year-old Abbey Greenwood – was arrested and taken to the Sacramento County Jail. She is facing charges of felony vandalism.