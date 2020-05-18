



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Fallen Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan would have celebrated a birthday Monday, so her family made a special delivery to Sacramento police in her honor.

“Tara would have turned 27 today,” Tara’s father Denis O’Sullivan said.

Denis O’Sullivan and his family are celebrating his daughter’s birthday the best way they know how — with donuts.

“You know, everybody knows cops and donuts so it was a pun on that. Tara was a jokester,” Denis O’Sullivan said. “Everybody knew she also had the physical side where she loved to run she loved to work out, but that girl would never turn down a donut.”

Tara O’Sullivan lost her life in the line of duty while on a domestic violence call last June, but her family is keeping her spirit alive, ordering 1,000 donuts from Superior Donuts in South Sacramento and delivering them to Tara’s law enforcement family in the Sac PD.

“In all the uncertain times, people working and trying to get through it, we felt that it was something to do,” Denis O’Sullivan said.

Officer Karl Chan said the department was honored to celebrate Tara’s birthday.

“We are so honored that the O’Sullivan family has chosen to spend her special day with us, her Sac PD family,” Chan said.

And while this sweet delivery is putting smiles on our men and women in blue, this past year has been difficult for Tara’s family.

“It’s been tough – it’s really been tough, you know last week was police week. And then with Corona, it was virtual,” Denis O’Sullivan. “You have that on top of you and then bam, it’s her birthday, and then next month will be the one year where we lost Tara.”

But on this day, it’s about celebrating Tara’s birthday as any family would, with her favorite treat alongside her favorite people.