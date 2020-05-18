



SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — More than 10,000 SMUD customers were without power after a crash took out a power pole Monday morning.

The crash happened a little after 6:30 a.m. along Folsom Boulevard, near Butterfield Way.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the incident knocked out power to just over 10,800 SMUD customers in the area between East Sacramento and Rancho Cordova.

By 8 a.m., power had been restored to all but several dozen customers in the area.

SMUD crews are now working to fix the pole

