



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Hundred of Sacramento State students lined up Monday for the chance to fill up their fridge at a drive-thru pop-up pantry on campus.

“We are trying for our first time, gonna give it a shot,” said Tim Baumbach.

Tim Baumbach runs the Central Downtown Food Basket, which is partnering up with Associated Students Inc. at the Sac State residence halls to help students facing financial hardship because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nyelisa Vega said, “All grocery stores are full and prices going up.”

“All the ads for grub hub are tempting. So it’s nice to have this at the house,” said a student.

“It keeps us from going out and keeps good food instead of cheap food,” said another student.

Even though the school is closed, more than 30 students live on campus and hundreds more are off-campus.

“It’s a resource where students can get fresh produce a couple extra groceries on top of our pantry that we already have in the student union,” said Liz Villalobos with ASI.

Choices include apples, oranges, yogurt, pasta, bottled water.

Baumbach says he has been working with Sac State for more than five years. He is happy to serve now more than ever.

“I am glad we are able to come back and give this a shot and if this works out we will be here in the summer,” said Baumbach.