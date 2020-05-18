SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services will no longer have to pay to use the Kings former arena as a surge hospital for coronavirus patients.

Since April, the facility has been used being used by the state as a place — as a backup to hospitals — to house COVID-19 patients. The state’s cost to use the facility was $500,000 a month, funded by tax dollars, according to documents obtained from the state. But on Monday, the Office and the Sacramento Kings announced the cost to rent lease the facility would go from $500,000 per month to $0, according to a statement from the Kings.

The arena will remain under state control through October 31.

So far, only a handful of COVID-19 patients have been treated at the arena.

“I am grateful to the Kings for their continued partnership. Maintaining this facility allows the state and the region flexibility to safeguard the health and safety of the entire Northern Sacramento Valley,” said Cal OES Director Mark Ghilarducci.