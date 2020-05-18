CERES (CBS13) — At least one person has died after a crash in Ceres on Monday morning.

The incident happened on eastbound Hatch Road, approaching Central Avenue.

Ceres police say a red sedan, for an unknown reason, went over the cement center divider and into oncoming traffic. It was then struck by a pickup truck.

Officers say the driver of the sedan has died.

The two people inside the pickup went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say DUI is not suspected to have been a factor in the crash.

Westbound Hatch Road will remain closed for the time being as officers work to clear the scene.