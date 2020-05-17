SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A young sea lion was rescued from the highway near Lathrop on Sunday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that the sea lion was spotted on a stretch of Interstate 5 and Interstate 205.

sea lion rescue – san joaquin co sheriff (credit: San Joaquin Sheriff)

The Marine Mammal Center was called in to help take the animal to safety, authorities said.

After being rescued, the animal was named Gilligan.