SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A young sea lion was rescued from the highway near Lathrop on Sunday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.
The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that the sea lion was spotted on a stretch of Interstate 5 and Interstate 205.
sea lion rescue – san joaquin co sheriff(credit: San Joaquin Sheriff)
The Marine Mammal Center was called in to help take the animal to safety, authorities said.
After being rescued, the animal was named Gilligan.