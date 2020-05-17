NEWMAN (CBS13) – An officer arrested a transient who was spotted attempting to steal a Frozen-themed children’s bed set from the bed of a pickup truck parked in front of a home, the Newman Police Department said.

Police said they spotted Jesus Sodia Jr., 36, of Newman, just before 4:45 a.m. on Sunday standing next to a pickup truck in the 900 block of Inyo Avenue.

Sodia Jr. began walking away with the bed set in hand, police said, but was arrested shortly later when approached by the officer.

Newman police said Sodia Jr. was booked into jail and faces a charge of looting.