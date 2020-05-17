Uplift Martial ArtsThere's only so much fun and exciting activities to do around the house that are healthy and safe. That's why we wanted to provide our community with the perfect solution. UpLift Martial Arts in West Sacramento students have been training virtually through live streaming for over a month now and they are absolutely loving it.

13 hours ago

Tell Me Something Good Pt. 2The Host’s are sharing your good news!

13 hours ago

Gunther's Ice CreamGunther's Ice Cream is helping kick off the summer the right way. Celebrate the end of the school year and get some sweet treats from one of Sacramento's most iconic Ice Cream Shops! Ashley is there live with more!

13 hours ago

Cooking with LoveNisha with Learn, Love and Grow Studio is hoping to make quarantine productive for families and the community. She's decided to host cooking classes with parents and their kids to cook something enough to feed them and organizations in their communities. She's teaching them to make large quantities so they can give to others. Sabrina is talking to her via Zoom to learn more!

13 hours ago

Silva's TaqueriaSilva’s Taqueria in Modesto is open to make sure every day is taco day even if it’s not Tuesday! Alan is checking it out with a taste test.

14 hours ago