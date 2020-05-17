



– A man arrested in Stockton is accused of holding his girlfriend against her will and assaulting her, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said they received reports of a disturbance Sunday morning in the 19000 block of E. Highway 26 in Linden regarding the suspect, Austin Brooks, 35, intoxicated and trying to choke his girlfriend of one month.

Deputies said family members attempted to stop Brooks, who then became combative with them and left the scene.

Download The All-New CBS Sacramento News App

Later on, family members told law enforcement they were woken up by screams coming from the front yard as Brooks returned and forced his girlfriend into his vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said Brooks was located several hours later in the 1700 Block of Adelbert Ave, in Stockton, and arrested without incident. His girlfriend was also located at the arrest scene where investigators said they determined she was being kept against her will.

The sheriff’s office said the victim told them Brooks assaulted her while the two were in the car.

Brooks was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail where he faces charges of domestic violence, kidnapping, and assault with great bodily injury.