Question of the DayCourtney wants to know; what celebrity would you like to take to prom?

15 hours ago

104-Year-Old Drive by B-DayTransitional Health is hosting a drive by birthday parade in Galt for Esther Lepisto’s 104th birthday! We’re stopping by before the event gets underway.

15 hours ago

Trivia ToastCourt is testing the hosts knowledge on wild animals.

15 hours ago

Virtual Mariachi ClassA local mariachi after school club is still playing together - from home! Julissa is meeting some of the students and teacher about how they’re practicing virtually!

15 hours ago

Farm To Families Food BoxesThe Turlock Unified School District and Ag Link join forces to feed families in need and support local farmers! We’re live with Jennifer Lew-Vang who is sharing details about the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

15 hours ago