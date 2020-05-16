FOLSOM LAKE (CBS13) – Folsom Lake was one of the places to be in the Sacramento region on Saturday. Crowded parking lots and lines to get inside could be seen from the state park as many took in the day’s wonderful weather.

The families that chose to venture out seemingly kept their distance from others, which is something park rangers have been adamant about as they remind people to do so.

Jeremy Macdonald, his son Harry and the rest of their family took of the outdoors, pumped for a day outside after weeks in quarantine.

“We felt quite cooped up but it’s nice to get out again,” Macdonald said.

The family ready to hit the water with hundreds of others at the lake, enjoying their first Saturday allowed inside after weeks of closure.

The Macdonalds came from East Sacramento for the day. Others like Dan Hauck and his family — even the four-legged ones — came from Citrus Heights. Hauck said he was surprised it wasn’t more packed and was prepared to be turned away if it was too crowded.

“I kind of hope it stays this way,” Hauck said. “I know that’s selfish but living as close as I do to the lake, with my kids and grandkids — I want to come as often as possible.”

But park rangers advise to keep it local and avoid making treks from far places to head into state parks. Though folks at the lake on Saturday, from near and far, say they felt safe and opening the park seems like a step in the right direction.

“It feels like we’re doing things at the right pace and we’re taking things seriously here in California,” Macdonald said.

Rangers still urge people to be safe and only head outside with people in their household.