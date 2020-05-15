FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Deputies say a man stole a vehicle just 13 minutes after he was released from criminal custody in Napa County Friday.

The Napa County Police Department said 35-year-old Trevor Anderson was in custody for vehicle theft, burglary, identity theft, and drug-related charges by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. He was released Friday under the emergency zero bail order, but police say almost immediately after his release, Anderson stole a truck and led officers on a pursuit from Napa to Fairfield.

Sheriff’s deputies deployed spike strips during the chase to flatten the truck’s tire, but Anderson reportedly drove on the rim until he hit a curb in Fairfield where he was rearrested.

Police say no one was injured in the incident.