TURLOCK (CBS13) — A Turlock nursing home is now reporting 16 coronavirus-related deaths after a large outbreak at the facility.

The outbreak at the Turlock Nursing And Rehabilitation Center was reported in late April and is one of the largest in California. The numbers, accurate as of Thursday, also include 100 residents and 50 staff members of the facility who have tested positive for COVID-19.

To deal with the outbreak, the nursing home has divided the facility into a wing devoted to residents who have tested positive for coronavirus and one for those who have tested negative.

Staff and essential medical personnel are also continuing to be screened before they can enter the facility.

The nursing home’s outbreak represents a sizable portion of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Stanislaus County, which reported a total of 537 positive cases and 23 deaths as of Thursday night.