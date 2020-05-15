Virtual Calming RoomThe Sacramento City Unified School District Student Support and Health Services team created a Virtual Calming Room page for students, families, and staff to find tools and strategies for managing emotions. Dina is live with Jessie Ryan and Victoria Flores learning more about the program!

12 minutes ago

Good Day Prom Photo OppPhotographer Dave Grasoff is roving with some cardboard cutouts of the Good Day anchors—looking for viewers who want a prom photo opp!

24 minutes ago

Kendawls for KidsOpen for business online! Kids' streetwear with a purpose! Kendawls is a clothing brand based in Stockton that's inspired by African American history! Today we’re meeting the mind behind the fashion line and check out some of her styles!

33 minutes ago

Dad Joke of the Day: Bruce WayneCody has a new dad joke to make your kids laugh (or groan) at breakfast this morning.

35 minutes ago

The Last BlockbusterYou might recall from show and tell yesterday that there is one last blockbuster store still up and running on the planet, we will be face timing with the owner, Sandi Harding from inside the store, and getting some movie recommendations!

39 minutes ago