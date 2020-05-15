Menu
The Sacramento City Unified School District Student Support and Health Services team created a Virtual Calming Room page for students, families, and staff to find tools and strategies for managing emotions. Dina is live with Jessie Ryan and Victoria Flores learning more about the program!
12 minutes ago
Good Day Prom Photo Opp
Photographer Dave Grasoff is roving with some cardboard cutouts of the Good Day anchors—looking for viewers who want a prom photo opp!
24 minutes ago
Kendawls for Kids
Open for business online! Kids' streetwear with a purpose! Kendawls is a clothing brand based in Stockton that's inspired by African American history! Today we’re meeting the mind behind the fashion line and check out some of her styles!
33 minutes ago
Dad Joke of the Day: Bruce Wayne
Cody has a new dad joke to make your kids laugh (or groan) at breakfast this morning.
35 minutes ago
The Last Blockbuster
You might recall from show and tell yesterday that there is one last blockbuster store still up and running on the planet, we will be face timing with the owner, Sandi Harding from inside the store, and getting some movie recommendations!
39 minutes ago
Friday's Show Info (5/15/20)
Thursday's Show Info (5/14/20)
Wednesday's Show Info (5/13/20)
Tuesday's Show Info (5/12/20)
Monday's Show Info (5/11/20)
The CW Pushes Return Of Most Shows To 2021, Except Supernatural
May 15, 2020 at 8:05 am
The 2020 fall schedule includes Supernatural’s final season and Jared Padalecki’s new show.