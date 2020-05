STOCKTON (CBS13) — A big rig driver who was apparently going to fast caused a big mess off Interstate 5 near Stockton on Thursday.

The incident happened a little after 6 p.m. on the westbound onramp to northbound I-5 from French Camp Road.

According to California Highway Patrol, the driver was going too fast and overturned – spilling wood all over the roadway.

It took some time to clean the mess up, officers say.

No one was hurt in the crash.