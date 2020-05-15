ELVERTA (CBS13) — Dumped dogs are becoming a real problem for pet rescue groups who say since coronavirus, they’re seeing an uptick in abandoned animals.

Five dogs were found dumped in a rural part of Sacramento County this month, four of the dogs survived while one was hit by a car and killed.

“I think people think that that is the most convenient way to get rid of an animal and it is absolutely not,” said animal rescuer Candace Taylor, who held the dog in his last moments.

It’s a trend that’s gotten worse. Sacramento SPCA says since the start of coronavirus crisis, they’ve seen an 11% increase in abandoned animals coming into the shelter.

“There’s people that are in some financial situations right now or maybe they’re not able to care for their animals or feed their animals,” Dawn Foster with the SPCA said.

And since to stay-at-home orders are forcing city and county shelters across Sacramento to close their doors to the public, it’s been more difficult for people to safely surrender pets.

“There are much better alternatives. Try and rehome the pet, call your friends, call your neighbors, call your relatives,” Taylor said.

All three animal shelters in Sacramento County are still accepting animals on an emergency basis and are working to bring back adoptions.

She said the four dogs who survived being dumped earlier this month will be available for adoption soon. You can learn more about the animals on their website: http://www.SIARESCUERS.org