



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County could be closer to allowing dine-in restaurants to reopen.

The county is in talks with the state to possibly join 22 other counties in reopening part of its economy sooner.

Right now, counties must meet a long list of criteria to get state approval for a deeper phase 2 reopening. That includes no coronavirus deaths in the past two weeks, which Sacramento County does not meet right now.

But, Sacramento County Health Officer Dr. Peter Beilenson told CBS13 Friday that the county is involved with negotiations with the state on adjusting the criteria for reopening.

“Either the counties will be able to meet the criteria or they won’t, but the criteria will almost assuredly be loosened up somewhat compared to where they were a couple of weeks ago,” Dr. Beilenson said.

The state is expected to release the revised criteria by Monday. If the county meets the new rules, the process would begin to allow places like restaurants in Sacramento County to open up more starting the week of May 25.

As of Friday evening, Sacramento County has 1,211 reported coronavirus cases and 54 reported deaths. You can learn more about the cases in Sacramento County on their website.